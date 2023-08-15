Lawsuits on behalf of the family of a victim of the Tops shooting in Buffalo as well as one representing more than a dozen survivors of the racially motivated incident are expected to be announced on Wednesday.
On May 14, 2022, a gunman, using an illegal assault weapon with removable large-capacity magazines, opened fire at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, killing 10 people, wounding three others, and traumatizing dozens more. All 10 of those killed were Black, and the gunman specifically targeted the area as it is a predominantly Black community.
Everytown Law, Bonner & Bonner and Ryder Law is representing the family of Celestine Chaney, who was murdered during the shooting, in addition to over a dozen employees and customers who were severely traumatized by the shooting and continue to experience the life-altering effects of the severe trauma they endured.
A press conference is being held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at O.I.C Temple (One in Christ Temple), 940 Broadway St., Buffalo.
