Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and its partners are hosting a free, three-part webinar series aimed at raising Western New Yorkers' awareness about environmental justice.
The webinar series, which will run throughout the month of December, is recommended for teachers, educators, students and community members interested in the environmental justice issues impacting the region. The webinar series is a part of the Niagara County Youth Environmental Education and Leadership Program, a partnership between the National Wildlife Federation and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. The program was created and funded by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
“We are excited to offer this educational opportunity for local community members,” said Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Community Engagement Manager Liz Cute. “This series will act as an introduction to Environmental Justice and allow those who are interested in learning more to build a solid foundation and inspire action.”
The schedule for the webinars is as follows:
• Webinar 1: "What is Environmental Justice?" Hear from local environmental justice advocates, Emily Terrana from Clean Air Coalition, and Niagara County environmental advocate Amy Witryol, who will speak about the issues faced in Western New York. Rebeca Villegas from National Wildlife Federation will provide comparative context for these issues on a national scale. The session will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday.
• Webinar 2: "What is Happening in My Backyard?" Participants will learn to use web-mapping tools to identify and learn more about environmental justice issues happening right here in Western New York. The session will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 10.
• Webinar 3: "Environmental Justice and Civic Action." Learn what next steps you can take to be an advocate for environmental justice, including a talk with a representative from the WNY Youth Climate Council. The session will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 17.
Registration is free and open to anyone, and participants can choose one, two or all three sessions. Any middle or high school students who register will be entered to win a $50 gift card for each webinar in which they are registered. Register here: http://bnwaterkeeper.org/ejwebinar/
Questions about the webinar series or registration can be directed to Elizabeth Cute, ecute@bnwaterkeeper.org.
Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is a community-based non-profit organization that protects and restores our waters and surrounding ecosystems for the benefit of current and future generations. For 30 years, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has been the guardian of Western New York's fresh water, protecting clean water, restoring the health of ecosystems, connecting people to the water and inspiring economic growth and community engagement. For more information, visit www.bnwaterkeeper.org, or contact Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Marketing Director Jen Fee at jfee@bnwaterkeeper.org or 716-983-3665.
