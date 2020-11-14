Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper begins Botanical Garden work

NORTH TONAWANDA — Though seemingly late in the year, the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has broken ground on a shoreline restoration at the North Tonawanda Botanical Gardens. Organizers say the project will revitalize Ellicott Creek’s ecosystem and improve the water’s quality.
The project is part of the group's Living Shoreline Program.
Emily Root, director of Ecological Programs for the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, said a study completed by Waterkeeper found that more than 80% of shorelines in the upper Niagara River have been degraded over the past 100 years. Root said a healthy shoreline makes for a healthy waterfront community.
“When shorelines are healthy, they have a lot of great benefits associated with them,” Root said. “Water quality, by filtering out pollutants before they enter the water. They reduce flooding by absorbing flood waters, they provide really good fish and wildlife habitats and they also help with community resiliency by really protecting shorelines from erosion and some property loss. There’s a lot of benefits that go with healthy, natural shorelines that were trying to restore and also get others to promote and adopt the same management strategy as well.”
The land is a little under an acre and the group will be working on it until the spring, with some of the final plantings going on then.
During a press conference announcing the work, Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo-Niagara Waterkeeper, said she was grateful for what the natural world has to offer in order of making the shoreline beautiful again.
“Mother Nature is by far the best engineer and architect out there,” Jedlicka said. “Using innovative design strategies, we are mimicking nature and natural processes through the implementation of resilient shorelines. This site adds to the growing list of successful restoration projects in our region, that cumulatively have a positive impact on the health and quality of our freshwater resources and ecosystems. The work and jobs created by restoration activities like this help strengthen the region’s Blue Economy and improves the quality of life in our community.”
The North Tonawanda Botanical Garden Organization will be taking over the work of maintaining the property in 2022.
