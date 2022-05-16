TOWN OF LOCKPORT — Folks who live in the eastern Niagara County’s Town of Lockport sometimes refer to Buffalo as “a million miles away.”
In reality, the two communities are just 29 miles apart, a roughly 40-minute drive in light traffic. Yet Aaron Salter Jr.’s home, a well kept two-story dwelling, with a large front lawn and an RV in the driveway, certainly seemed to fit the million mile narrative.
That narrative was shattered on Monday, as a marked New York State Police patrol car sat in a heavy downpour in front of the Salter home, standing guard. There was little sign of any activity at the home, as the family of the retired Buffalo Police lieutenant asked for privacy and “space” to grieve the loss of their husband and brother.
Salter was one of the 10 victims of a teenage gunman who went on a racist rampage at the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo Saturday afternoon. Described by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia as “a hero in our eyes,” Salter died while engaging the gunman in a firefight, desperately trying to save the lives of shoppers inside the market.
While Salter was able to fire his weapon and strike the shooter twice, because Payton Gendron was wearing body armor, the rounds had no effect. Gendron returned fire, killing Salter.
His bucolic, almost rural, neighborhood in the Town of Lockport is a far cry from where he worked as a police officer. The homes are widely spaced, there are no sidewalks and, on Monday, most neighbors seemed to be away.
It’s a stark contrast to the streets Salter patrolled, first as an officers and later as a lieutenant, in New York’s second-largest city. There, Salter dealt with all manner of danger including confronting an armed suspect with a patrol partner and making numerous arrests.
Salter retired from the Buffalo Police Department in 2018 after what is believed to have been a three-decade career as a cop. It’s not clear when he and his family arrived in Lockport, but his now adult children were educated in Lockport schools.
Pastor Mark Sanders of Lockport’s Refugee Temple said he knew Salter from “growing up in Buffalo.”
“He was a quiet and unassuming man,” Sanders said.
At a Monday evening meeting of the Lockport School District’s MBK (My Brother’s Keeper) program, Anna Barrett, the program coordinator and a former Spanish teacher in the district, shared an emotional email she had received from a classmate of one of Salter’s children.
“What happened this weekend is beyond EVIL,” the unnamed student wrote. “I grew up with (Aaron Salter’s son). I feel really bad. His dad was retired and just working in his spare time. It’s not fair. I feel for the (victims) and their families. Nobody wakes up knowing this will be their last day here.”
