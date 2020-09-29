Buffalo man sentenced in fatal crash

LOCKPORT -- A Buffalo man, who pleaded guilty to a reckless endangerment charge for his role in a fatal accident in the Falls, will spend some time behind bars.
Anthony R. Wachowiak, 27, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years probation on Monday for his plea to a charge of second-degree reckless endangerment. The sentence was handed down by Falls City Court Judge James Faso.
Wachowiak had entered his plea on July 30 for what Niagara County prosecutors said was his "reckless conduct" that led to the death of Thomas Burket, 23, of North Tonawanda.
Falls Police patrol officers responded to calls, at about 5:20 p.m. Aug. 25, 2019, of a crash at the intersection of Pine and Walnut avenues between a motorcycle and an SUV. When they arrived, they found Burket, lying in the street next to his crumpled 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle.
A 1999 Chevy Suburban, driven by Wachowiak, was parked on a nearby grass median with extensive damage to its front end. A deployed driver's side airbag could be seen through the front windshield of the SUV.
Mercy Flight was called to the scene to transport Burket to Erie County Medical Center. EMTs attempted to stabilize Burket for close to an hour, but as he was being moved into the Mercy Flight helicopter, Falls firefighters could be seen performing CPR on him.
A short time later, police confirmed that Burket had died. He was transported by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Niagara Falls Police Traffic Division Crash Management Unit investigators said Wachowiak was uninjured in the crash and "cooperated" with their investigation.
"Tommy Burket’s death is a tragic loss to this community and most of all his loving family," Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said. "This case has been one of the most heartbreaking in our office because of the outpouring of support from those who knew him. We received and read all of the voicemails, letters and emails. So many people reached out to our office to express their grief, loss and support for his family."
The DA said that in addition to his sentence, Wachowiak's driving privileges were revoked for at least three years, a term that could be extended pending a fatality hearing at the state department of motor vehicles.
"Under the circumstances, there was no remedy in the criminal justice system that could undo what happened or provide a sense of justice for those grieving,” Wojtaszek said. "I want to thank the Niagara Falls Police Department, Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia and Vehicular Crimes Bureau Chief John Granchelli for all of their hard work and dedication to this case."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.