A 49-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on Friday on charges that he assaulted a pair of police officers in Hamburg.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that Joel P. Anzalone of Buffalo was virtually arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Diane Wray on two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree and one count of resisting arrest.
Prosecutors say that at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday detectives from the Town of Hamburg Police Department went to a department store on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo to obtain surveillance video as part of an investigation involving a stolen vehicle that was taken from McKinley Plaza the previous day. The suspect allegedly used a credit card belonging to the victim in the stolen vehicle case.
While the detectives were at the store, prosecutors say Anzalone returned and, when the detectives confronted him in the parking lot to arrest him, he refused the officer’s orders to turn off his vehicle. Anzalone is accused of driving away while the detectives held onto the vehicle, causing physical injuries to both officers.
Prosecutors say one of the detectives was partially inside the vehicle as Anzalone drove away. They noted that the detective was able to free himself from the vehicle, but his weapon and holster were reported missing after the incident. The gun has since been recovered.
This case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.
Anzalone is scheduled to return on on Wednesday for a felony hearing. Judge Wray set bail at $100,000.
