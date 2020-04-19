BUFFALO — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty speeding through a U.S. border checkpoint on the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.
Raison Holt, 25, entered his plea to a charge of high speed flight from border checkpoint during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Buffalo on Friday. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Federal prosecutors said around 6 p.m. on Jan. 20, Holt was "driving a motor vehicle on the Lewiston-Queenstown Bridge, heading into Canada when he turned around in the middle of the bridge and began driving toward the US.
Despite what prosecutors said were "numerous stop signs posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection," Holt failed to stop for a border inspection. At a vehicle check point, just past the initial inspection gate, a CBP officer verbally ordered Holt to stop, but he ignored the command and accelerated onto Interstate 190, and then onto the NY Route 104 exit ramp.
CBP vehicles gave pursued Holt's vehicle, at a high rate of speed. Officers then saw Holt lose control of his vehicle and crash into a ditch on the side of the road.
Holt attempted to run away from the CBP officers, but they were able to catch him and take him into custody.
Officers were later able to determine that the vehicle Holt was driving had been stolen. Holt was turned over to Buffalo Police on an outstanding arrest warrant for grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
