A Buffalo developer is looking for Niagara County Industrial Development Agency incentives to purchase and rehabilitate 75 housing units in Niagara Falls.
MHT Holdings plans to purchase and renovate Brookside Commons, at 6127 North Whitham Drive and Silver Lake Apartments at 8235 and 8305 Buffalo Ave. The matter was supposed to be discussed at the IDA’s June meeting, but no MHT representatives were present so the item was tabled, with the July meeting being canceled.
“(Affordable housing) is a big issue in today’s climate, and I’m hoping to be able to provide support for those assets here,” President Mark Trammell said, mentioning that federal and state governments are providing funding for developers to preserve affordable housing.
Trammell plans to create more affordable housing in Erie County as well, acquiring another 82 units in the Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore.
Rehabilitation for both Niagara Falls complexes would involve appliances, fixtures, HVAC and maintenance needs. Brookside Commons has 15 units built in 1969 and Silver Lake has 60 units built between 1956 and 1958, totaling 16,288 square feet between them.
MHT is asking for a combined total of $1.76 million in tax incentives, $1.25 million for Silver Lake and $504,401 for Brookside Commons. The Silver Lake benefits would be a $1.06 million property tax exemption, a $157,600 sales tax exemption, and $37,950 mortgage recording tax exemption. The Brookside Commons benefits would be a $463,013 property tax exemption, a $39,400 sales tax exemption, and a $1,988 mortgage recording tax exemption.
Project documents also list a 15-year PILOT agreement, with MHT holdings paying the county, Niagara Falls, and the Niagara Falls School District a combined $1.2 million over the agreement’s lifetime. The full amount MHT would have to pay without without the agreement would be $3.08 million.
While the IDA gave preliminary approval to these incentives, board member Jason Krempa, a senior vice-president of Five Star Bank, asked Trammell during the meeting about project costs looking out of line to him. Specifically the amount in soft costs.
“We generally don’t see projects with more than 20% soft costs in comparison to hard costs,” Krempa said.
Documents originally stated the Silver Lake purchase would cost $14.5 million, with $6.39 million being soft costs, $4.1 million in acquisition, and $3.9 million in construction. The Brookside Commons purchase would cost $3.6 million, $1.6 million being cost costs, $1.02 million in acquisition, and $985,000 in construction.
Trammell said the cost of acquisition for all 75 units have since risen to almost $8 million. He plans to get the revised numbers to the board before its next meeting in September.
Funding sources for this include includes $5.325 million in bank financing, $5.9 million in tax exempt bonds, $5.3 million in grants and tax credits, and $1.7 million in equity.
Trammell anticipates that work will start in October and take two years to complete. He did not promise that no current residents would be displaced during the process.
“Unless there is something the engineers cite that would be going in and tearing piping out, I want to stay away from that,” Trammell said.
A public hearing for these incentives will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Town of Niagara Town Hall.
