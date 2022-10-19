Seat at the Table, a new community gathering space on the Buffalo Central Terminal Great Lawn featuring custom creations by youth with The Foundry’s workforce development program, will debut on Tuesday.
Seat at the Table is the culmination of months of community engagement that will offer a place to gather at the Terminal. It features the installation of two custom, extra-long tables with seating as well as two additional sculptural seating elements. This initiative to transform the Great Lawn from an under-utilized lawn into a lively and inviting greenspace is supported by Project for Public Spaces’ Community Placemaking Grants initiative that provided $40,000 in funding and technical assistance.
“I can’t wait to have a place to stop and sit at the Terminal on my walks around the neighborhood. I’ve lived in Broadway Fillmore for years and it’s really exciting to see the future of the Terminal taking shape,” said resident Richard Palmatier-Maynard.
Seat at the Table is an important first step toward the future of the Terminal as a Civic Commons, a year-round, regional venue for public events and activities. Early efforts to engage Civic Commons focus on outdoor, seasonal events on the Great Lawn.
The custom furniture featured in Seat at the Table was designed for the Buffalo Central Terminal by the nonprofit makerspace The Foundry and fabricated by young people in their Making + Manufacturing Program, a certification-based workforce development program for ages 18 to 25.
“I'm really grateful for the opportunity that FOUNDRYmade has given me. I started this project as a side job while working towards my education with The Foundry and Service Collaborative of WNY, and I'm so thankful for the chance to contribute towards building a piece of Buffalo's history," said Sheddrickk Straker, a student currently enrolled in The Foundry's Making + Manufacturing Program.
The Making + Manufacturing Program is a direct to employment training program that introduces students to production techniques and tools in The Foundry's makerspaces to cultivate an understanding in modern manufacturing careers. Twelve students and seven shop supervisors were employed in the fabrication of Seat at the Table, the largest project that FOUNDRYmade has taken on to date.
"Working with The Foundry on our placemaking project was a perfect fit for us. Through FOUNDRYmade we can spend our grant dollars here to bolster the skills of young people in Buffalo while making a fun and unique community space at the Terminal,” said Monica Pellegrino Faix,executive director of the CTRC.
The Seat at the Table launch and ribbon cutting celebration, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, is happening concurrently with the Matt Urban Center’s Trunk-or-Treat, an annual safe trick-or-treating event for the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood with resources from local organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.