Buffalo Catholic Diocese appoints new COO

Sister Mary McCarrick, OSF, has been appointed the new chief operating officer of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
The appointment of McCarrick, who was formerly the diocesan director of Catholic Charities of Buffalo from 2010 through 2018, was announced Thursday by Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger.
“We’re delighted to welcome Sister Mary McCarrick, a person of long accomplishment, superior administrative capabilities and uncommon insight, as we form this new leadership team to lead the diocese of Buffalo into an era of renewal, growth and even greater impact,” said Scharfenberger, apostolic administrator of the diocese. “Sister Mary, along with the other members of the leadership team, will be identifying best practices here and elsewhere, capturing efficiencies and working to ensure that we are providing our parishes with every essential support they need to serve, minister and advance the gospel of Jesus Christ across Western New York.”
In her capacity as COO, a role that an increasing number of dioceses are including within their top leadership, Sister Mary will be responsible for creating and implementing an even more consultative process among priests, professional staff, diocesan councils and lay women and men to ensure broad input in the development and implementation of strategic priorities and initiatives. Sister Mary will be working closely with Fr. Walter Szczesny, moderator of the curia, and Msgr. Sal Manganello, judicial vicar and vicar general, in overseeing all administrative functions of diocesan departments to ensure that each functional area is aligned with and contributes to the advancement of clearly defined Diocesan priorities which should be primarily directed to the support of parishes.
A Sister of Saint Francis for 50 years, McCarrick served locally as provincial minister of the Stella Niagara community, and served nationally as chair of the research committee of the Franciscan Federation and as a retreat and meeting facilitator nationally and internationally.
A licensed clinical social worker with post graduate certification in family therapy, Sister Mary has spent much of her life serving those in need. Her connection with Catholic Charities began in the 1980s during nine years of service as a social worker for Catholic Charities’ sites in Buffalo and Lackawanna. Years later, in 2007, Sister Mary joined the board of trustees of Catholic Charities. In 2010, Sister Mary was appointed the eighth diocesan director of Catholic Charities of Buffalo, the most comprehensive human service organization serving the eight counties of Western New York. She served in this capacity through 2018. Sister Mary holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Daemen College and master’s degrees in Franciscan studies from St. Bonaventure University and the Worden School of Social Work in San Antonio, Texas, and did post graduate work at the University of Rochester, department of family therapy.
