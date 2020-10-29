Buffalo border agents post record seizures

BUFFALO -- Border closures have not put a dent in the work of agents assigned to the Buffalo field office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The office, which is responsible for 16 New York ports of entry outside of New York City, has seen triple-digit increases in its seizures of narcotics and cash and a double-digit jump in firearms confiscations during its 2020 fiscal year.
"What a year this has been," Buffalo Field Office Director Rose Brophy said during a Thursday morning news conference. "To say 2020 has presented challenges would be an understatement."
Brophy said that when the Canadian border officially closed to all non-essential traffic on March 21, personal travel dropped dramatically, while commercial travel dipped and then returned to close to normal levels.
With the bulk of the commercial commerce involving truck traffic coming over the border, CBP officers in the Buffalo Field Office recorded the largest marijuana seizure ever on the northern border when they interdicted 9,472 pounds of pot on the Peace Bridge on June 25.
"It was an entire tractor-trailer full of marijuana," CBP Officer Aaron Bowker, the field office's public affairs liaison, said. "That was an entire truckload of marijuana."
Other marijuana seizures in the Buffalo Field Office in the last year have included more than 2,400 pounds of pot on the Peace Bridge on Oct. 15 and a two ton shipment, worth nearly $8 million, also on the Peace Bridge, on Aug. 10.
For the year, marijuana seizures totaled 41,687 pounds, a 1,106% increase over pot interdictions in 2019. Brophy noted that total represented 12% of all marijuana seizures nationwide.
"That is a staggering amount," Brophy said.
The field officer director suggested the explosion in marijuana smuggling could be tied to the profit available from $3,500 a pound pot from north of the border.
Marijuana isn't the narcotic that CBP officers said is being seized at the border in 2020. Including pot, the Buffalo Field Office accounted for the seizure of 42,015 pounds of narcotics, an increase of 968 total increase from 2019.
Cocaine seizures jumped by more than 124% and heroin seizures increase by just over 72%.
"CBP officers at our ports of entry arrested a total of 319 criminals and seized $543,015 in unreported currency," Brophy said.
The cash seizures represent a 124% increase over 2019 totals. Agents also recovered 142 firearms, almost a 27% increase from the prior year.
Agricultural specialists with CBP also interdicted 1,294 pest and invasive species at the border.
Brophy said she expects that smugglers will try to adapt their tactics to get illicit cargo over the border and she expressed confidence that CBP would adapt as well.
“I’d like to thank the men and women in CBP and throughout the Buffalo Field Office for their unwavering dedication during this unprecedented time,” Brophy said. “They continue to work through a pandemic, ensure our critical border security mission is met and they went above and beyond our expectations to do just that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.