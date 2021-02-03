Brundidge looking to secure school board seat again  

Bruce E. Brundidge, a retired employee of the Niagara Falls City School District, is running once again for a seat on the board of education.
He worked as a school counselor for 34 years before leaving the district, albeit remaining vocal about its procedures. Brundidge cited his tenure working in the school district and an insightful knowledge of the education system as to why he would be an ideal candidate for the board.
A key issue he will be focusing on are imposing residency requirements for teachers in the district. Brundidge outlined some of the other issues he will be focusing on during this campaign.
“Teacher absenteeism as well as student absenteeism, and staffing, in terms of minority staffing in the Niagara Falls School District. Finally, the connection to Albany. We must improve our connection to Albany if we are going to get things done in Niagara Falls, New York, because as you know small school districts are not seen on the same vision as big, large school districts," he said. "It’s a problem with the equation of the formula and our people that we send to Albany must look into this for us if we’re going to stand a chance for getting decent funding.”
Another issue he has been vocal about is the renaming of schools originally proposed by the local community organization, Men Standing Strong. The proposal involves the renaming of five schools, which currently have streets for names, renaming them in honor of well-known African Americans. Though Brundidge is impressed by the group’s initiation behind getting the idea started, he feels it’s not a top priority.
Brundidge’s comments come two weeks after the board announced it is forming a committee of 10 people comprised of teachers, parents, students, administrators, and community members being led by one board member. Instead of talking about the renaming of schools, Brundidge feels the board’s efforts should be concentrated on getting students back into the classroom.
“Education is a critical thinking process,” he began. “We must get students in schools with our teachers because of the atmosphere in school is what schools are for. We need to get kids back to school, particularly lower functioning kids because of the fact that learning is not taking place as it should in the remote process.”
Board Members Earl Bass and Robert Bilson are the two board members whose seats are up for re-election this year.
