Brownie's owner ready to get back in business  

NORTH TONAWANDA — In November, several businesses in the city closed their doors permanently or temporarily because of a rise in COVID-19 cases. One of those businesses, Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern on Oliver Street is reopening its doors on March 2.
In making the announcement, owner Steve Brown said he had found a new partner who will be taking on the role of executive chef and operations manager.
Brown added that he was overjoyed about being able to reopen his business following a tearful speech in early November when he announced Brownie’s was closing. He spoke about how this feels and what’s lies ahead for the business.
“We got the second round of the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) money,” Brown said. “If we didn’t get that, we wouldn’t be reopening. ... they upped the amount for the restaurant industry. Instead of a 2.5 multiplier, they upped it to a 3.5, so that’s more than we got in the first round.”
Some of the other things benefiting Brownie’s this time around is the capacity increase to allow for 10 people to sit at a table.
Will Corbett, who worked at Brownie’s as an executive chef, will be working as the operations manager. He’s been with Brownie’s since they originally opened in July 2019. Corbett has worked in several local establishments such as Mooney’s, and the Seneca Niagara Casino. More than half of the original staff will be coming back when Brownies reopens as well.
Having the business reopen is exciting, Brown said, adding it’s been quite depressing to have it be shuttered over the last four months.
Community response, Brown said, has been overwhelmingly positive. This time around, there will be some changes made to the menu as well as other elements of the restaurant.
“We’re able to see what was selling and what wasn’t, Brown said. “There are some apps that we got rid of and a couple new apps we put on. But, for the most part, we are a smoke house, we do barbecue, so all that is staying. We’re broadening our burger menu, we’re going to be offering some different styles of burgers, and adding a few sandwiches. We’ll doing a fried chicken sandwich, we’re going to be putting that out too, hopefully by next week. Other than the menu, I can only say, it’s going to be even better. I mean people do love our food.”
Even though there will be a new menu, Brownies will continue doing a weekly fish fry on Friday’s. The live music venue will be scaled back to accommodate for COVID-19 health and safety capacity guidelines. Brown is grateful for the community response and glad to see there are plenty of people welcoming Brownie’s back to Oliver Street with open arms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.