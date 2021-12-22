Brown appointed NT city judge

NORTH TONAWANDA – After serving as city attorney since early 2017, Luke Brown has been appointed part-time city judge, following the resignation of his predecessor Katherine Alexander earlier this month.
Brown was appointed by outgoing Mayor Arthur Pappas, and was sworn in Tuesday evening following the common council’s regular meeting. During that meeting, Brown’s resignation from his position as city attorney – to which he won a new term in the city’s elections in November – was approved by the council.
“I would like to thank the citizens of North Tonawanda for allowing me to represent the city for the past five years,” Brown wrote in his Dec. 20 resignation letter, also thanking other members of the legal department, elected officials and other city employees. “I look forward to continuing to serve the city in my new capacity.”
The council approved Brown’s appointment by a vote of 4-1, with Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec the sole vote against. Tylec will replace Pappas as mayor in the new year.
Alexander, who has accepted a new position within the Niagara County Attorney’s office, officially resigned her position in North Tonawanda City Court role on Friday.
Like Brown, Alexander also served as city attorney before being appointed to the part-time city judge position. She was appointed judge in 2017 after having served as city attorney for about a year.
In her resignation letter, Alexander said it had been a pleasure serving the community, and that she was particularly happy with the work that court officials and staff did during the pandemic. She specifically lauded the city’s recent efforts to implement a mental health treatment court.
“I am extremely proud that even within this pandemic climate we were able to get a Mental Health Treatment Court up and running for the residents of North Tonawanda,” she wrote in the Dec. 7 letter, “an issue which has grown even worse as an outcome of the pandemic.”
Pappas, who participated in his last common council meeting as mayor Tuesday, said a replacement for Brown has not yet been named. He explained that the city attorney position is filled by an appointment of the common council, and that the new city attorney will appoint an assistant city attorney.
The assistant city attorney position is currently held by Nicholas Robinson, who also serves as the Niagara County Public Defender.
The council will hold its annual reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 4, and its regular meeting will follow immediately after at 6:30 p.m.
