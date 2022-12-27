A new plaque for the Lewiston Village Cemetery will be set up hopefully in time for Memorial Day weekend, giving better insight into history of the site.
Village Historian Russ Piper said the plaque tells the story of the cemetery from its beginnings in the 1800s to when it reached its present size in 1875 and assumed its current name of the Lewiston Village Cemetery.
“It was sometimes known as the Presbyterian Church cemetery, sometimes the Lewiston cemetery,” Piper said, with the current name in place because it is a municipal property.
The plaque will be put on a 24-inch by 24-inch bronze cast on a boulder underneath oak trees in the Oakwood section. Piper said that when people stand there, they can see how the cemetery became as big as it is today.
The same Colorado-based foundry that worked on the village’s Freedom Crossing Monument and Tuscarora Heroes Monument will make the plaque, but Piper said they are currently behind on orders and will take four months before it can be delivered to the village.
The version of the text that will be immortalized was the sixth draft of what Piper wanted to put on it, with Tom Cloister, the curator of the Historical Association of Lewiston Museum and Mayor Anne Welch tweaking how it was worded.
Like Piper’s project with creating a monument for those buried in the village’s potter’s field, this plaque was funded entirely through donations. He plans on holding a dedication ceremony on Memorial Day weekend, featuring the Marble Orchard Players.
Under municipal law, Piper cannot go through the village board for any more projects relating to the cemetery, so he will have to work on any future projects on his own. But he will still seek out donations for other works he has lined up, including planting more trees and scanning the land for future burial plots and any unaccounted graves.
“I’ll be constantly forever working on the cemetery,” Piper said. “My job isn’t done.”
The plaque will read the following:
“This site on the western side of the newer cemetery was known as Oakwood for the oak trees lining its border. Formerly a hay field next to the original cemetery and was purchased in 1875. Here lies early settlers that were moved from their family plots and well known Lewistonians that made Lewiston what it is today.
On your far left is Potters Field which marks the western and southern boundary of the older cemetery. This cemetery was originally located on flat wet ground on the corner of Cayuga and Sixth Street. In 1812 a cemetery committee was formed and it was decided to move the cemetery to higher dry ground on his knoll. The cemetery occupies the eastern side and the church the western side. Most of Lewiston’s founding families are buried here. The two cemeteries are now one known as the Lewiston Village Cemetery and is on the National Historic Register.”
