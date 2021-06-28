Chilton Avenue got a little bit nicer Monday morning.
Charles Van Epps of Regional Environmental Demolition tore into 681 Chilton Ave. with his excavator at about 9:30 a.m.. It was down by 10:45 to the welcome cheers of neighbors like Sandy Barlow who has lived on the street since 1967. She remembers the owner of 681 Chilton Ave. well. His name was Christopher Sturniolo,
“He was a nice guy that fixed it up,” she said, “but when it burned, he kept working on it and trying. It was nice, he had flower pots. He was trying. I don’t know what happened to him.”
Corey Baskerville is director of code enforcement in the Niagara Falls Building Department.
“I want to make sure it comes down right.” Baskerville said as he stood across the street. “This building was deemed uninhabitable due to fire.”
Baskerville formerly worked for the Town of Evans before moving to the Falls. He previously lived in Wheatfield and is glad to have traded an hour commute for five minutes.
“It is a good city,” Baskerville said said of Niagara Falls. “It is the Seventh Wonder of the World and everyone here is so friendly”
Baskerville said this is the first of several demolitions coming in the next few weeks.
“It’s no secret,” he said when asked where was next, “but we don’t want to tip off anyone we are coming.”
Gino Luzi is one of several neighbors who welcomed the demolition.
“They should do this all over Niagara Falls because it makes everything better” she said. “Let the neighbor’s have the land. They can put a boat in the yard, build a bigger garage, do whatever they want.”
Baskerville said after the emergency demolition of the condemned property the city will likely foreclose on the cleared lot and make it available for neighboring homeowners to purchase.
Van Epps said his company bid $22,626 on the demo job. It took a little longer than expected but he was unconcerned because some others go faster.
For neighbors like Betty King, watching the process was fascinating.
“It was truly art,” she said.
Another neighbor, Sandy Barlow, stood in awe.
“This guy is good,” she said. “He had it down in no time like he had done it before.”
