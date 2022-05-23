Protest planned
Wednesday in Falls
A protest has been planned for Wednesday, May 25th at 5:15 at the front of Niagara Falls City Hall 745 Main St.
Various local groups and individuals are protesting the special meetings frequently being called by the mayor that do not include a chance for the public to be heard on agenda items and votes, as well as the City Council changing its meeting schedules from 2 per month to 1 per month.
Normal City Council meetings do allow public input and have now been cut in half. The justification for this change was that there was not enough business to conduct to warrant two meetings per month.
However, directly after this change the mayor called yet another special meeting with 18 agenda items that should have been dealt with at a normal council meeting. The mayor is often absent from council meetings, thus avoiding any chance for the public to speak to him, according to James Abbondanza who is organizing the event with the NY Coalition for Open Government.
Voccio to lead
hike in gorge
Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio will once again lead a Niagara River Gorge hike on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Hikers will meet at the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center just north of Main Street on Discovery Way. The hike will lead down the Great Gorge Railway trail and back the same way.
The trail is partially closed due to trail collapse so the hike will not reach the Whirlpool bridges.
The hike offers amazing views. There are no stairs but a slight incline requires hikers to be in decent physical conditioning. Bring water and good walking shoes. Call Voccio with questions at (716) 696-0086.
Mental Health Association
Hosts bimonthly meetings
The Mental Health Association in Niagara County will be providing support groups in Niagara Falls every Thursday beginning June 2nd. Groups will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Boulevard, Niagara Falls, NY 14303.
Interested participants can call the support groups facilitator, Crys Hites, at (716) 425-1458 or email at chites@mhanc.com to register or learn more.
County to host
outdoor job fair
The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will be holding an outdoor career fair on June 1 at Oppenheim Park.
More than 50 companies with open positions have signed up to take part.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oppenheim Park is located at 2713 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Wheatfield.
Businesses meeting job seekers will be located along the entrance driveway. No appointment is necessary.
Western Door Theater
Holding auditions
Western Door Theater will be holding auditions for the 2022-23 Season from 6:30-9:00 pm Friday, June 17 and from and from 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, June 18 in the Woodbox Theater in the N.A.C.C. 1201 Pine Ave. Niagara Falls NY.
The season includes: Picture Perfect, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio play, Arsenic and Old Lace, A Few Good Men. No appointments are necessary. For more information call (716) 405-0153.
Commented
