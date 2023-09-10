Melody Burow and Brenda Ware wait patiently, and a little eagerly. It’s the same drill each time the program sets up shop in the gym at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Center on 9th Street in Niagara Falls. They sign in, have a seat until it’s their turn for their free health screenings — blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose levels, height and weight.
For the past 17 years they’ve looked forward to the Good for the Neighborhood events, presented three times a year by the Independent Health Foundation. The program provides crucial health information that empowers people to take control of their health in a welcoming, family-friendly, community atmosphere.
“It’s such a friendly place. Everyone is so nice and positive. You get to connect with the community, see what’s going on. I tell everyone to come,” Burow said. “You get information that really helps you to be healthy. I think it’s so important to check your vitals and your blood work. It’s so easy here. It’s not like you have to get a prescription and make an appointment to go to a lab.”
Along with free health screenings participants receive a bag of fresh fruits and vegetables along with healthy snack. This month the program featured a backpack giveaway stuffed with supplies to prepare kids for the upcoming school year.
There is also an opportunity to speak with a pharmacist, getting answers to questions about prescription and over-the-counter medication, along with information from community groups that help everyone, from senior citizens to families with small children, lean into healthy, active habits.
“I get my blood pressure checked and my sugar checked and then I go around to the tables to get all the free things. Like, I need one of those right there,” Ware said, pointing to a weekly pill organizer available from Independent Health pharmacist Karen Brim. But it’s more than just the free goodies that brings her back each time.
“You go to your primary doctor once a year, right? But I want to know what’s going on now,” Ware said. “They also help me with my diet, to make sure I eat right. It keeps me on track.”
Good for the Neighborhood, which runs in Erie and Niagara counties, began in 2006 with the Niagara Falls location one of the original sites. The mission is to reduce barriers to health information, screenings, and fresh fruits and vegetables in communities that historically have been underserved. Simply put – the program brings healthy resources directly to the neighborhood.
Eric Fields, director at the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, has witnessed how the program has made a tangible difference in people’s lives from across the area.
“We have all kinds of participants from throughout the community who come out to see other people and are interested in good information and healthy food,” Fields said. “So many people have come here who might never regularly go to their doctor and never knew they had health conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure or high cholesterol. This is a start to get that information, then go to a doctor to get the proper treatment and medicine. We bring the screenings to them, so they no longer have an excuse.”
While the information is vital, the atmosphere is playful and inclusive.
Veterans of the program are eager to show first-timers the ropes, guiding them around the information tables and encouraging them to take advantage of the free health screenings. It’s a community that feels like family, one that is always open to new members.
“We get a lot of genuine people who come back each time,” said Raby Ba, Good for the Neighborhood Project Specialist Senior. “You will see people helping each other out at the event, showing newcomers where to go and telling them they should do the screenings. Everybody here loves to be part of what we’re doing.”
That sense of community extends to the partnership between the Independent Health Foundation and the Niagara Falls Housing Authority. Along with bringing services to the community, Fields and his staff can showcase other programs they offer. On this particular August evening, that meant a performance from the line dancing class that meets at the Family Resource Center on Monday nights.
“We’ve offered cooking classes and different exercises class,” Fields said. “We want to show people that exercise and being healthy can be fun.”
And that little steps can make a big difference.
“The most important thing for us is that we’re changing lives and making a difference, even if, even if it’s in the littlest way,” Ba said. “It goes a long way for somebody else.”
The program will return for fall dates in October.
