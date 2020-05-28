LEWISTON — Hours after a huge fire caused extensive damage to their popular Lewiston business, the owners of the Brickyard took to Twitter where they posted the following statements:
“This isn’t the end of us. We will be back. Bigger, and better than ever. Thank you all for the love and support.”
Several local fire companies worked throughout the night to extinguish a devastating fire at the Brickyard Brewing Company at 436 Center St.
Niagara County Origin and Cause and Town of Lewiston Fire Investigators are investigating the incident further.
In a pair of posts on Twitter, Brickyard owners expressed optimism about a return and thanked first responders.
“We’d like to take a minute to thank all of the volunteers from all over Niagara County who fought the fire all night,” they tweeted. “Risking their lives, pouring sweat in the heat, and working tirelessly without pay to save what they could.”
The business celebrated its 15th anniversary on Feb. 21.
According to Chief Les Myers, Lewiston No. 1 firefighters were first dispatched to the fire at 10:39 p.m. and arrived minutes later to a well-evolved fire with flames coming from the roof and rear of the building.
Additional firefighters from Upper Mountain, Niagara Active and Youngstown Fire companies were brought in and Ransomville and Lewiston #2 Fire Companies on put on standby.
Crews from Lewiston #1 were able to make entry into the Brickyard Brewing Company, to the second floor event center but were pulled out due to heavy fire.
Ladder trucks from Upper Mountain Fire and Niagara Active Hose were deployed in the front and rear of the structure and directed large water streams onto the fire. Ground crews worked using hand lines and master streams to stop the fire from spreading to the attached Brickyard Pub and other nearby structures containing new build construction. Further obstacles arose as the roof collapsed and firefighters had to navigate between the two adjoining roofs. An additional ladder truck from Sanborn Fire Co. and engine crew from Ransomville Fire Co. responded to further aid operations.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit assisted in finding hot spot from above.
Lewiston Fire Co. No. 1 ambulances with the assistance of Youngstown and Upper Mountain ambulances provided rehab operations for the nearly 50 firefighters. One firefighter was treated and transported for heat exhaustion but was at home Wednesday recovering.
