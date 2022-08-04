Joe Hotchkiss and his business partners accomplished something a lot of people say hasn’t happened nearly enough in recent years in the City of Niagara Falls.
Six years ago to the day, they opened a small business — a coffee shop on Third Street — and its still open and thriving.
While a lot of local and state redevelopment plans have come and gone since then, Power City Eatery continues to serve up fresh coffee, homemade bagels and bread and signature sandwiches to regular customers from the area and visitors to the Falls who come from across the country and around the world.
“It was a lot of fun,” Hotchkiss said, thinking back to Power City’s opening day. “It was very challenging. The community was very receptive.”
“We just had this vision to give the community a nice space with good food where they would be able to come in and gather and have meetings and relax and that’s what we ended up with,” he added.
Hotchiss, 38, is a Binghamton native. He ended up in Niagara Falls after being stationed with the U.S. Coast Guard in Youngstown. He attended Niagara University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management.
It was during his college years when he developed a business plan with one of his partners, Kyle Bajor. They originally envisioned opening a deli somewhere in Niagara Falls. The plan shifted to a coffee shop when a third partner, investor Michael Lewis, got on board.
With some help from the city and state and federal grants, the trio opened Power City Eatery at 444 Third St. on Aug. 4, 2016. The coffee shop will celebrate its sixth anniversary today with cake and balloons, specials for customers and a live DJ from noon to 2 p.m.
Hotchkiss said he’s most proud of having been able to share Power City’s growth with his wife, Kristine, who he met in college, and their two children, 6-year-old Luci and 9-year-old Gaavin.
He credited his staff — which has grown from 7 employees at the start to 13 employees today — with helping the coffee shop grow and remain successful, especially at a time when the pandemic and the after effects of COVID-19 have made running a small business more difficult.
While he views the eatery’s local, independently owned feel as a plus, Hotchkiss thinks the real power in Power City remains its signature homemade bread, bagels and sandwiches.
“Having a sandwich on homemade bread, to me, just makes a huge difference,” Hotchkiss said.
In October, Hotchkiss assumed full control of the operation from his two business partners so he’s flying solo now. He’s got ideas for growing the business more, including possibly wholesale distribution of those Power City breads and bagels.
“I really see a lot of potential in this place,” he said.
Hotchkiss said he also sees a lot more potential being realized on Third Street these days, with the opening of a few new businesses, including the Gold Bar and Ashker’s Fresh Market and Cafe.
Hotchkiss said he’s hoping the eatery will continue to be successful for years to come and believes it is well-positioned to be part of what he thinks will eventually be a turnaround for Niagara Falls, U.S.A.
“I think at some point it’s going to switch. It’s going to click. I really do,” Hotchkiss said.
