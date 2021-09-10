It seemed like Niagara Falls High School was having a good start to the year despite some busing challenges.
That was until Thursday. Four separate fights erupted involving 21 female students. One was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Another faces criminal charges.
Then Friday, a student falsely posted a report via social media that someone had pointed a gun at a school bus driver.
“You don’t say ‘fire’ in a movie theatre,” Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said during a Friday news conference, “and you don’t say ‘I saw a gun on a school bus’ when you didn’t. There will be consequences.”
Charges are being reviewed with Niagara Falls police.
The post went viral across many platforms and was additionally spread by a Niagara Falls-based social media site.
Erie and Niagara County sheriff's deputies, New York State Troopers, ATF agents and State Parks Police all responded to the school with four K9 units.
Laurrie said the district decided to use the dogs to do an impromptu sweep of the building. They found nothing.
Hundreds of parents came to the school after reading social media or being contacted by students and signed their kids out.
They had identification ready, waited in an orderly line and with few exceptions were cooperative.
“You get three today who say, ‘You checked my kid’s bag. You are violating his civil rights.' ” Laurrie said. “Guess what, I’m going to do it.”
In fact, every kid’s backpack coming into the school was searched. Two students came forward. One admitted carrying pepper spray for self defense when walking home from work while the other had a stun gun for the same reason.
In the end, a rough couple days were not enough to knock the superintendent off his stride.
Cynthia Jones is the school’s chief educational administrator. She focuses on all the good things going on in the district.
“Students are coming to me and their big concern is, ‘Mrs. Jones, are we going to have Homecoming?’” she said. “They want to be with their friends they haven’t seen in 18 months.”
Laurrie had a quick answer for that question.
“We will continue with Spirit Week” he said. “We have 1,900 students. Twenty-one students will not stop those activities it will go on as usual.”
As for the consequences the brawling students will face, Laurrie said there is a process in place. Within five days, each students will have a superintendent’s hearing at which they may bring representation. The school will present its evidence. A hearing officer will make a recommendation to Laurrie and he will then present a recommendation to the school board.
“You have a right to a free public education,” Laurrie said, noting how good the district has become at facilitating distance learning. “That does not include a right to have free public learning in our building.”
Laurrie said the school district had already added a second resource officer as well as its staff of counsellors and administrators but in two of the fights, disagreements from the community spilled over into the school building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.