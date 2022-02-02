Bracing for the storm

A winter storm warning is in effect for Western New York and is expected to last through 10 a.m. Friday. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snowfall is expected, with a total accumulation predicted to be 7 to 13 inches. It’s expected to affect Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties.
Winter Storm Landon is expected to dump up to a foot of wet heavy snow across the region by mid-day Friday.
Mayor Robert Restaino addressed the impending arrival of yet another winter storm. He said rain, changing to ice and then snow would present challenges for public works crews. He said snow-fighting crews would work around the clock and that all of the city’s 13 pieces of equipment would be ready.
“I’m just going to ask residents to be considerate of the traffic conditions,” Restaino said.
The mayor also said after Winter Storm Izzy, the city “made a conscious effort” not to impose fines for parking or sidewalk clearing violations.
“We decided we weren’t going to do that and make things worse. We weren’t going to be that heavy-handed,” he said.
Steven Welch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service branch in Buffalo, said that the main thing to be concerned about with this storm is that it’s expected to last over a longer period of time than usual.
“This is going to be more of a longer duration storm,” said Welch. “So snowfall will be spread out over a longer time period.”
Welch said that the snowfall from Wednesday through Thursday afternoon will be lighter compared to what will come afterward through Friday. The Thursday morning commute isn’t expected to have conditions beyond slush, but the evening commute is expected to be much worse. “If you are traveling,” said Welch. “Especially in the late afternoon or the evening, allow yourself extra time to reach your destination. Give yourself extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you, and be prepared for having to shovel for snow removal.”
Jonathan Schultz, director of Niagara County emergency services, stated that aside from the usual precautions one might take for a storm like this, he recommended people should make sure that air vents aren’t covered, and that fire hydrants should be shoveled out if necessary in order to keep them visible from the street. “If you can get three feet around it clear, it certainly helps our first responders if they’re responding to some type of incident,” he said.
Updates on local weather from the National Weather Service, can be found at www.weather.gov/buf.
