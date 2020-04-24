The Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club is participating in #GivingTuesdayNow coming up next month.
Traditionally, #GivingTuesday is held each November, but as a result of the unprecedented needs caused by COVID-19, a new global day of giving and unity, #GivingTuesdayNow will be held May 5.
The event is designed to drive an influx of giving, helping to mitigate the growing impacts of COVID-19.
During this pandemic, the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club has been providing free child care for school age children (K-8) whose parents/guardians are considered essential workers. They are providing this care from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, providing meals, activities and more.
“The support from the community has been outstanding,” said CEO Rebecca Vincheski. “We are providing three meals per day, seven days a week, activities, and the staff make it all happen. While monetary donations, as well as food supplies, have been great, not knowing how long this will continue leaves us looking for additional help from the community.”
In an effort to say thank you to those helping so many during these very challenging times, the kids at the Boys & Girls Club will be making and providing masks, supplies donated by Protecting the Protector, to Community Missions and Casey House Youth Center. In addition, the kids will be making thank you cards for local law enforcement and fire fighters.
“We want to do our part in saying thank you to our community for all they are doing,” said Amelia Gilmer, program quality coordinator. “These are two great projects and we are excited to show our appreciation to others.”
If you would like to make a gift to the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club, please do so by visiting their website, www.nfbgc.org, or calling the administrative office at 282-7181. The admin office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
