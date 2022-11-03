The Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club is currently working on making one of its newest projects that debuted this summer a bit more special.
The organization is putting on a Pick a Brick campaign, selling engraved bricks to line the paths to and through its new 17th Street playground. Three different sizes are available allowing for different kinds of inscriptions.
Rebecca Vincheski, CEO of the Niagara Falls club, said this program is a way for people to honor the alumni and children who went through the club and any special memories with the club. The company they worked with on laying the bricks in the playground said it was an easy thing to pop those bricks out and add engraved ones in.
“We wanted to offer a chance for people to put a mark on the space,” Vincheski said.
The three types of bricks available are:
• 4.75” x 9.75” brick, 3 lines with 13 characters per line. Cost $100.
• 9.75” x 9.75” brick, 6 lines with 13 characters per line. Cost $150.
• 14.75” x 9.75” brick, 8 lines with 13 characters per line. Cost $200.
All the money donated through the campaign will go towards maintaining the playground and keeping it a beautiful, safe space for years to come.
Vincheski said they will work with people buying bricks on what their messages will say, with a local company working on the engraving. The club has hundreds of bricks available, so the campaign will keep going until they run out. They were hoping to have a ceremony for the first round of engraved and laid down bricks this fall, but due to distribution issues, they will instead have their ceremony honoring all the bricks as soon as they can in the spring.
This is the first such brick drive the Boys and Girls Club has undergone, having such a longstanding history in the Niagara Falls community since it was established in 1936.
“Everywhere I go, someone tells me a memory of them as a child coming here, or a parent being involved,” Vincheski said.
The new playground had its ribbon cutting ceremony back in June, located next to the main Boys and Girls Club building on 17th Street. It is on the site of an abandoned house whose owner donated to the club, allowing it to expand the playground space significantly, add new equipment, fencing, green space, and a rubber surface for kid’s safety.
“It’s not just for the kids that come to our programs, but for the community on 17th Street,” Vincheski said. “There are a lot of young families living here, so this gives them a close space for kids to play outside.”
Bricks can be purchased through the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club website at www.nfbgc.org.
