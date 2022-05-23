Falls Police Crash Management Unit investigators were continuing their probe of a fatal motorcycle crash on Monday.
The crash, which closed down Niagara Falls Boulevard, between 68th and 72nd streets, for hours on Sunday evening took the life of a 41-year-old Wheatfield man.
The accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on the 7000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Falls police said Richard Fiori, 41, of Wheatfield, was riding his 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle, heading east, when he collided with a tow truck that was making a U-turn to reach an earlier accident on that portion of the boulevard..
Niagara Falls Fire Department EMTs, along with AMR ambulances responded to the scene, but Fiori was declared dead at the scene.
The Gazette is withholding the name of the 68-year-old driver of the 2002 International Harvester tow truck pending the outcome of the investigation. Crash Management investigators indicated the the two truck driver is cooperating in the investigation. His truck was inspected by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit.
The tow truck has been inspected by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and a full mechanical evaluation of the motorcycle is on-going. The Crash Management Unit is also evaluating data from the crash scene.
Investigators have asked that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact them at the Falls Police Traffic Division at (716) 286-4563.
