Border Patrol arrests six men on Grand Island

U.S. Border Patrol agents said they arrested six people who were suspected of being in the United States illegally following a probe on Sunday afternoon on Gand Island.
Agents said they encountered an man near a local convenience store on Grand Island and determined that he "was illegally present in the United States." The man was placed under arrest and agents said "further investigation" led them to five additional individuals at a nearby hotel.
As agents approached the hotel, they said they encountered "five male subjects." The agents said three of the men then ran from the area on foot.
Two of the men were taken into custody after a short foot chase. The third subject fled into a nearby wooded area.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist with the search for the third individual. New York State Police troopers, Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Grand Island Police officers assisted in the search for the suspect.
After several hours, the subject emerged from a wooded area and onto a nearby roadway where he was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.
“From narcotics arrests to fleeing illegal aliens, our Border Patrol agents are constantly observant and prepared for any scenario.” Buffalo Sector Patrol Agent-in-Charge Jeffrey Wilson said. “This arrest of six subjects unlawfully present in the United States over the weekend truly reflects the Border Patrol’s commitment to keeping our communities safe and protecting our nation’s borders.”
During processing, Border Patrol agents said five of the individuals were Honduran citizens and one subject was a Mexican citizen. Agents said four of the men had prior deportation records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.