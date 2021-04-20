The U.S.-Canadian border will remain closed to non-essential travel through May 21.
The order, which was first enacted in March 2020 due to the pandemic and has been regularly renewed was due to expire this week.
In remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, called for a strategy for reopening.
“It’s 395 days since the United States-Canadian border closed, and the closure was just extended another 30 days. Families on both sides of the border have been torn apart, people who love each other, parents, grandchildren, unable to see each other,” he said. “We need a plan to open the U.S.-Canadian border. With vaccines, face masks, and good physical distancing we can do so safely and successfully.”
Higgins said he has spoken with residents impacted by the existing order, his Canadian government counterparts and members of the Biden Administration. He recently requested a meeting with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to discuss the issue further.
Higgins added that he would like to see the definition of essential traveler to be expanded to include those with family, property or business interests in Canada immediately and would like the two countries to work toward the goal of a full reopening of the border by July.
