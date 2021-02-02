U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge cargo facility seized another 1,070 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment this week.
On Monday, CBP officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge selected a commercial shipment that was manifested as “cardboard” for additional examination. The truck and trailer were sent for a non-intrusive examination that revealed anomalies in the trailer.
After the truck was escorted to the dock, a canine search produced an alert on the pallets of cardboard. A subsequent physical inspection of the shipment revealed vacuum-sealed bags contained within the pallets. CBP officers then performed a thorough inventory of the shipment that resulted in the seizure of 973 packages of marijuana. The contents of the vacuum-sealed bags field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana and has an estimated street value of more than $2.1 million.
On Jan. 20, CBP officers at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge found 936 pounds in a shipment manifested as phone accessories. The marijuana had a combined estimated street value of more than $5 million.
That same day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Champlain crossing in northern New York discovered more than 1,545 pounds in an incoming truck reportedly carrying used reels.
