In recognition of their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, several Niagara County health and emergency service officials were approved for one-time bonuses by the Niagara County Legislature at its meeting Tuesday night.
Payments of $20,000 payments were granted Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton and Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz. In addition, $10,000 payments were made to Deputy Public Health Director and Director of Financial Operations Victoria Pearson and Deputy Fire Coordinator Dan Levin.
“We felt it was a fair amount considering they had to go above and beyond,” County Chairman Rebecca Wydysh explained Tuesday night. “Every salaried employee is expected at some point to have a situation where they have to go above and beyond what their normal work week might be, and all of our department heads did this without a doubt.”
Prior to the vote on the resolution, Minority Leader Christopher Robins took a moment to emphasize the importance of the recognition being given to these department heads.
“This is so well deserved,” he said. “I know that myself and everyone else here made cell phone calls every time you needed a mask or something else, and this group was there.”
The money being used is coming from the county’s portion of funds from the American Rescue Plan. This past December, the county Legislature also raised wages for salaried and non-salaried essential workers using funds from the American Rescue Plan.
