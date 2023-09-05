There will be a guided bird walk at Bond Lake Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Interested birders should gather in the Nature Center at the rear of the Warming House at 2571 Lower Mt. Road in Ransomville around 9:45 a.m.
Be sure to remember binoculars, mosquito repellant and boots if it's wet. This is a free event open to all ages sponsored by the Bond Lake Park Environmental and Beautification Committee.
For more information call Heather at 716-940-2171.
