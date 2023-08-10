In advance of the annual Perseid meteor showers peaking late Saturday night and early Sunday, the Bond Lake Park Environmental and Beautification Committee will host plotting of the stars in Perseus and other constellations, to make them more recognizable, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Nature Center at Clyde Burmaster Park, 2571 Lower Mountain Road.
When the Perseid meteor showers peak, observers should be able to see 50 to 100 shooting stars per hour radiating from the upper body of the constellation Perseus, according to the committee.
The star plotting program is open to all ages. Admission is free. For more information, call Carol at 716-694-3488.
