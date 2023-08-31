A bomb threat led to the closure of the Niagara Falls Train Station for a brief time Thursday afternoon.
About 2:35 p.m. Thursday, Falls police were called to the Amtrak station after a caller reported seeing wires and a red light coming from a "device" in one of the restrooms.
The train station was evacuated by officers but after an investigation, police say the "device" was likely a backpack that had a charging cord hanging out of it. The backpack belonged a juvenile who was in the restroom. It appears the 911 caller, who could not be reached on a return call, mistook the backpack as an explosive device.
As a precaution, two explosive detection K-9s from the ATF and the New York State Park Police responded to the scene. A search of the entire train station and Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center did not find any explosive devices.
Law enforcement cleared the scene around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.
