Bogus masks, test kits seized in Lockport

Contributed photoHomeland Security Investigations Buffalo special agents, officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department, working with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York, announced Friday the seizure of more than 22,000 non-FDA approved KN-95 masks and 1,000 non-FDA approved COVID-19 test kits from Sunbeam Labs, a company located on Donner Road in Lockport.