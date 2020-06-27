The unidentified body of a woman was recovered in the Niagara River off of Youngstown on Saturday afternoon.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about 1:30 p.m. Saturday that a body had been spotted floating in the lower Niagara River along the coastline in the 3700 block of Lower River Road.
A Niagara County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Unit, with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, secured the deceased female and brought her ashore at Coast Guard Station Niagara in Youngstown.
Coroner Laura Sweeney-Goodlander secured the body. The Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigative Bureau responded and is continuing to investigate.
