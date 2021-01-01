Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 32F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.