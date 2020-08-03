August is normally a month off for the Niagara Falls Planning Board.
But not this year.
After forgoing meetings from early March until the beginning of July, the board will hold two meetings in the month of August, typically the time when board members take a hiatus from planning decisions.
Among the reasons for the lack of an August recess is the need for urgent action on a plan to amend the city’s ordinance governing short-term rentals (STRs).
A proposal, submitted to the city’s planning board for review by Mayor Robert Restaino, would impose limits on where short-term rentals can operate, require new permits, yearly fees and inspections and the collection of the same occupancy taxes that apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts.
The Planning Board is scheduled to vote at its meeting Wednesday whether it will issue a recommendation on the ordinance proposal that will then be sent to the Falls City Council. The council is in its own August recess and not scheduled to meet again until Sept. 2.
A current moratorium on action on licensing requests for short-term rental properties expires on that date. Council members have indicated that they could hold an emergency meeting in August, presumably to deal with the STR ordinance, if necessary.
The Planning Board held a lengthy public hearing on the proposed new STR ordinance on July 22. At that hearing, 20 out of 21 speakers opposed the proposal.
Some of those same speakers appeared again, a week later at the City Council’s last meeting on July 29. They took the opportunity during the pubic comment portion of that meeting to again assail the proposed new ordinance.
Kathleen DuBois, who, with her husband, operates an AirBnB property in LaSalle, told council members they were vehemently opposed to the amended ordinance because it would impose additional regulations and restrictions on STRs.
“This proposal, as is, will effectively discourage local property owners from investing resources in the city of Niagara Falls,” DuBois told the council. “While we would prefer to continue investing in our hometown, this proposal makes it a safer business investment to identify properties in surrounding towns and villages, instead of the city.”
In January, the city council imposed a moratorium on the issuance of new permits to operate short-term rentals to allow the city to review and update its current ordinance regulating the units. The mayor has said that the new regulatory plan was necessary to address an explosion in the number of applications filed in the last two years by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals. Restaino has estimated that there are between 275 and 300 short-term rental properties in the city and that “no more than 100 of them are in compliance (with the current city ordinance governing short-term rentals).”
Operators who spoke at the public hearing said there were 75 STRs in the city that are properly licensed and in compliance with the current ordinance. They said 150 STRs are operating illegally in the city.
In a memorandum to the planning board, Falls Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur said the city wanted to revise the STR ordinance “to establish comprehensive registration and licensing regulations to safeguard the public health, safety and welfare.” The memo argues that “extensive short-term rentals endanger the residential character of a community and may cause disruption to the peace, quiet and enjoyment of neighboring homeowners.”
Planning Board members have not publicly expressed their positions on the proposed new ordinance. Even if the board makes a negative recommendation to the City Council, council members are not bound by that recommendation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.