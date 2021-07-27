SANBORN — American Red Cross and state Assembly Member Angelo Morinello, 145th district, are co-hosting a community blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pekin Volunteer Fire Company hall, 3024 Upper Mountain Road.
Donors can receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email and there will be a chance to win gas for a year (up to $5,000 value). Three winners will be chosen.
To register for blood donation, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
