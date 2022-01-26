Blood banks grapple with shortages

As the nation faces its largest blood shortage in decades, people in the medical field are encouraging regular blood donation from anyone who can give. The shortage occurred due to a long-term decline in blood donation brought on by the Covid pandemic, as usual donors have felt skeptical about wanting to risk going out to donate blood.
Michael Tedesco, the regional director of the Red Cross of Western New York, says that the Red Cross usually prefers staying four or five days ahead of running out of blood. Currently their supply has been consistently one day away from depletion.
“Across the nation right now, the Red Cross is operating at about a one-day supply of blood, when we typically like to keep it closer to five days to handle any kind of emergency situations,” said Tedesco. “We’re at a pretty critical stage right now.”
Amanda Farrell, the director of blood donor recruitment with ConnectLife stated that the shortage seems to be made worse by a number of reasons ranging from office work declining, to cold weather. ConnectLife has had to rethink their strategies in order to receive enough blood to meet demand.
“Now that people are working from home more, I think that’s been a challenge since we used to go into a lot of workplaces and people could donate during work hours when it was convenient,” said Farrell. “We’ve had to modify our operations and be out in the community and be more accessible to people.” This has largely involved trying to make the public more aware of any drive ConnectLife might be having, either in typically scheduled buildings, or at mobile donation sites.
Farrell, being from Lockport herself, understands how important the work of ConnectLife is to keeping hospitals in the region stocked with life-saving blood.
“Everything that’s collected with ConnectLife stays local in our community,” said Farrell. “I’m from Lockport, and to know of patients at Eastern Niagara Hospital, or Niagara Falls Memorial, or Oishei Children's Hospital, I’d want to make sure that there's blood there for anyone in need.”
Kenneth Martin, the director of laboratories at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, said that the hospital’s blood supply is adequate, but due to the shortage, it would be helpful to have more. To Martin, the crisis has been a struggle of increasing supply, and meeting demand.
“On the supply side, we’re trying to increase donors, donor pools, and being able to increase our collection,” he said. “On the demand side, we’re always monitoring utilization, making sure that we’re transfusing when appropriate, and not over-transfusing.”
Karrie Gebhardt, manager of Public Relations & Community Affairs with Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, stated that they have the Red Cross as their primary blood provider, and encouraged donation when possible.
“Mount St. Mary’s works with the American Red Cross to conduct several blood drives here at the hospital annually,” said Gebhadt. “Our last one being this past Friday. We have another one scheduled for early April.”
Type-O blood is currently the most requested type by blood banks on account of it being the “universal donor,” which is able to be given to people with any type of blood. It’s been advised by both ConnectLife and the Red Cross that interested donors should schedule appointments at one of their blood drives either on their websites or over the phone. Appointments aren’t necessary, but they are strongly encouraged.
“If they’ve given blood before, we’d certainly like to see them again,” said Tedesco. “If they’ve never given blood before, it’s a great time to start. It’s an easy process, and it literally saves lives.”
The American Red Cross of Western New York has organized blood drives throughout the region in response to the shortage. In Niagara County this week, a drive is slated for Friday at Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 hall. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org.
ConnectLife is hosting a blood drive today at its 135 Main St., Lockport location, and another one next Tuesday at Eastern Niagara Hospital. To make an appointment, call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org, or go to connectlife.simplybook.me/v2/.
