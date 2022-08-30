Bloneva Bond died in 2004, leaving behind a large legacy beyond just her time serving the Niagara Falls City School District.
For an hour and a half early Tuesday evening, her spirit came to life as the school district she served with renamed one of its schools in her honor.
The former Niagara Street Elementary School is now Bloneva Bond Primary School, in honor of the first African-American woman to serve on the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education, doing so from 1979 to 1984.
The speakers taking part ranged from Niagara Falls City School District board members, to Mayor Robert Restaino, State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, and school alumni like Earl Bass and Marsha McWilson. The speeches ranged from talking about the kind of woman she was, fighting for what she thought was right, to songs and poems done in her honor, like Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise,” Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” and Whitney Houston’s, “The Greatest Love of All.”
“Bond is an appropriate name,” District Superintendent Lark Laurie said during his speech. “We should be bonded as one group of people for the city.”
Bond’s niece, Lynne Pride Richardson along with several other family members from across the country, was on hand to witness the tributes and to give a biography about her aunt’s life.
Born in 1918 in Daytona Beach, Florida, Bond went through a segregated school system and graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta in 1939. She found a role model in Mary Jane McLeod Bethune, who founded what would become Bethune-Cookman University, because she was smart, did not take any mess from anybody, and was not afraid to tell you if your opinion was wrong.
“Credit goes to her parents, grandparents, who told her how important education was,” Richardson said.
She would teach in North Carolina where she would meet her husband, Harwood, and the two would move to Niagara Falls in 1943 after he got a job at Hooker Chemical as a chemist. While she had hoped to be a teacher with the school district at the time, she was rejected because the district was not hiring African-American teachers, instead working as a social worker and operating a beauty salon.
Outside of her involvement with Niagara Falls schools, Bond was involved with several other organization, such as the Niagara Falls Human Rights Commission, the NAACP, a founding member of the New York State Community Action Program, and the Niagara Falls Council of Churches. She also appointed by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller to the State Health Council and the Health Planning Commission.
In 1971, when the Attica prison riots occurred, she was invited by the inmates to speak on how they were being treated and negotiate on their behalf.
Still, Richardson said no matter what she did in Niagara Falls, family was still important to her and she would spend plenty of time with her family across the country.
“We’re so honored an humbled by what is being done today,” Richardson said, noting that while Bond herself was not here taking it all in herself, she is watching somewhere.
A committee made up of school board members, students, and members of the public met from summer through fall 2021 to decide on the name change, going through possible names and doing research. The recommendation to change the name to Bloneva Bond Primary School was made in December.
Laurrie and School District Board President Russell Petrozzi also acknowledged the efforts of the Men Standing Strong Together organization, who had an active role in making this happen.
Since the change was official, there has been nothing but support from the school district, staff, and community for the change. School Principal Rocco Merino, who was at the meeting this change became official, said Bond is more than deserving of this honor.
“This is the first renaming of a school done in a long time,” said Merino. “She is the first African-American we’re naming a school after, which is why its so historic.”
