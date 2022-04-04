Bloneva Bond celebrated by Falls schools, NCCC

Niagara County Community College and the Niagara Falls City School District took part in a statewide Women’s Empowerment Draft throughout the month of March. The two schools joined 24 other colleges and 30 grade schools to collectively celebrate Women’s History Month.
The program, created by Alfred University’s Art Force 5, uses a pro-sports theme to build enthusiasm for historic icons.
NCCC and Niagara Street Elementary School “drafted” Dr. Bloneva Bond, an educator, business owner, social worker and community activist in Niagara County. Bond was the first Black woman elected to the Niagara Falls School Board and was a past president of the Niagara Falls Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
The month-long celebration of women ended with a ceremony to unveil a mosaic of Bond’s portrait. The mosaic was designed by Art Force 5 and drawn, painted, and assembled by NCCC students, faculty, and staff. Both NCCC and NFCS board members, faculty, and administration gathered to view its permanent exhibit in NCCC’s Dining Commons on the Sanborn campus.
Falls schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie spoke at the ceremony, stating, “It’s important we have these celebrations. Bloneva was a trailblazer, a pathfinder, a leader, and a strong woman who took on a lot of risks and challenges. She stood out and took on a climb that was not easy to take. We want to tell our kids that they, too, can be trailblazers and pathfinders like her.”
The celebration of Bloneva Bond will continue into the summer when Niagara Street School will be renamed to the Bloneva Bond Primary School. A rededication event will take place on Aug. 30 at the school, located at 2513 Niagara St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.