Bloneva Bond celebrated by Falls schools, NCCC

Standing in front of the Dr. Bloneva Bond mosaic, from left, is dear friend of Bond, Don King; Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie; NCCC President William J. Murabito; Niagara Falls BOE Member Clara Dunn; Niagara Falls BOE Member Vincent “Jimmy” Cancemi; NCCC Board of Trustee Kevin Clark; Niagara Street Elementary Principal Rocco Merino; Niagara Street Elementary Vice Principal Dorothy Brundidge and NCCC Chief Diversity and Equity Officer John D Strong. (Contributed photo)