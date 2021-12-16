Block club hears about housing stock, other improvements

The Garden and Highland Community Block Club packed its meeting on Tuesday as nearly two-dozen community members came out to hear from Mayor Robert M. Restaino and three key city staff members who addressed various community concerns.
The event was held at the Community Health Center of Niagara at 2715 Highland Ave. in the Falls.
Director of Inspections, Corey Baskerville; Director of Community Development and Executive Director of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority Clifford Scott, and Bishop Anthony Feagin of House of One Faith Holiness Church, who is also the Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works, all made presentations to the group.
All three also answered questions from the organization’s President, Pastor Gwendolyn “Sheneda” Walker.
While technical difficulties cut the evening short before the Mayor’s scheduled presentation, he was able to comment on a couple of issues raised at the meeting.
One key feature that was discussed by multiple individuals is the city’s “311” system.
Residents can dial those three numbers to be directed to the appropriate city department to handle issues and concerns regarding city government. Calls can be placed between 8 a.m. and roughly 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Baskerville.
“We are working now to make further upgrades to the software,” Restaino said, in response to a question regarding how residents can track city progress on the issues they raise when calling “311.”
Feagin addressed progress on a new Garden Avenue community park that has been on the drawing boards for the past six years. He said he'd been directed to prioritize the project in the current administration by his boss, Public Works Director John Kinney, and credited the Mayor’s work on the project.
Feagin said the park would open in 2022.
Scott talked about the City’s $3,000,000 Community Development budget and said he’d been instructed by the Mayor to make tackling blight his number one priority. He said demolition of dilapidated buildings had been long-stalled but was now moving ahead, with a goal of 200 demolitions.
“Ultimately the goal is to build single-family homes,” said Scott. “”Low-to-moderate income starter homes.”
He compared the project to one on Michigan Avenue in Buffalo. “Just like all other federally- subsidized housing,” Scott said, “these will be owner-occupied and require owners to make a commitment to stay in the homes for 5 to 10 years.”
While there are no specifics available yet on eligibility for the program, Scott said, there would be requirements that participants be working and meet certain income criteria.
“The Mayor and I see the vaccination rates for these zip codes 14301, 14303 and 14305 every month and they are about 50 percent,” said Scott, in addressing environmental concerns from the neighborhood. Scott suggested the most significant health concern for local residents was Covid and said they should get vaccinated.
