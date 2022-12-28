As a retired professional engineer who worked for both the U.S. Small Business Association and Federal Emergency Management Agency, Gino Forte knows a thing or two about how governments should respond to those in need following a big storm or damaging weather event.
As an 84-year-old resident who owns two properties on 13th Street in the City of Niagara Falls, Forte said Tuesday that he would give failing grades to the city for its response during the Blizzard of 2022 and to National Grid for allowing him and his 82-year-old wife, Murial, to spend four days over the Christmas holiday with limited heating services due to damaged power lines in the alley behind their home.
“I’ve been through a lot of disasters, but this one really killed it,” Forte said. “They didn’t know what they were doing.”
The Fortes’ troubles — like thousands of other residents across snow-bound Western New York this past weekend — started on Friday when heavy snow and wind caused a tree from a neighbor’s yard to fall on some power lines and crush a pair of gazebos in their backyard.
Forte said he reported the damage to the city and National Grid but did not get an immediate response.
Two days later, Forte said another tree limb fell in the same area, knocking out power to his rental property and disrupting electric service to his house. Without heat, Forte said the temperature inside his rental property dipped to 33 degrees.
“I didn’t have any power in the house for four days,” Forte said. “The back portion of the house froze and there was nothing I could do about it.”
At his house, Forte said the downed limb caused an electrical problem that prevented him and his wife from raising the temperature in their home above 60 degrees.
“The heat kept going down and down and down. I said ‘we’re in trouble here,’” Forte said.
Most frustrating for Forte: His said his calls to National Grid were being answered by associates at call centers in other states, including Georgia and Florida.
“They kept saying all they can do is put in an order,” he said. “They said, ‘you can bet on someone being there this afternoon.’ ‘This afternoon’ became four days.”
As for the city, Forte said he experienced similar frustrations dealing with city hall and other city departments throughout the chilly weekend.
“Nobody listens to you because they’ve got so many calls,” Forte said. “They try to tell you they are awfully busy and that’s it. So now who do you call?”
Forte said he finally did have the power and heat fully restored to his home by Tuesday afternoon. He said power was also restored at his rental property.
Now, he said, his big concern is cleaning up what’s left of the damage outside.
“It’s a mess now,” he said.
The historic and deadly storm, described by many as more powerful and more damaging than the infamous Blizzard of 1977, left behind a lot of messes across Western New York, including in Niagara Falls and Lockport.
A total of 104,600 National Grid customers experienced lost or disrupted electricity service over the weekend. As of Tuesday, the utility company reported service had been restored to 93,600 customers.
