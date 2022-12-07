A new Christmas giveaway event will be starting later this week on Pine Avenue, one its organizer hopes will be around on an annual basis.
Jessica Young, owner of the Bling Fairy, will be putting on the give-back at the Gorgeous Room Boutique at 2230 Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls. Along with free gifts, Santa Claus, the Grinch, and a Who from Whoville will be on hand to get pictures with kids.
The giveaway will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Young is a licensed cosmetologist, has her own line of beauty products, does teeth whitenings, and offers teeth gems and grills. A single mother to a set of twins, it was hard for Young to make ends meet and to give them Christmas toys, as she would often miss events that had toy giveaways.
“I would tell myself that when I’m able to be in a better predicament, I would always give back,” Young said.
There will also be a pop up shop featuring other small businesses at the giveaway.
Acceptable donations include toys and games, even gently used ones. Young wanted to accept donations for coats, gloves, and scarves, but that was hard to implement this year for her so she plans on accepting those next year.
Anyone wishing to donate can either donate gifts in person at the Beauty Boutique or can reach out to Young by email at blingfairy1@gmail.com or by phone at 609-200-1162.
