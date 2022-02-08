In honor of Black History Month, the Alzheimer’s Association, along with African American strategic partners, will host a virtual forum “Alzheimer’s and Dementia Conversations: Listening to the Voices of the Black Community” online at 2 p.m. Feb. 23.
The one-hour forum will feature robust dialogue on the historical and cultural perspectives facing Black Americans as it relates to Alzheimer’s and dementia care and the path toward a more equitable future. Partners participating in the program include National Council of Negro Women, The National Caucus and Center on Black Aging, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Chi Eta Phi Sorority and the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, older Black Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than White Americans. Black Americans are less likely to receive a diagnosis. Further, when they are diagnosed, it is typically in the later stages of the disease, when their medical needs are greater.
“Ongoing conversations and discussions about health equity and health disparities allow diversity and inclusion to strengthen our innovative capacity,” said Carl V. Hill, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Alzheimer’s Association. “When we actively seek diverse perspectives, we unleash the full potential of our society, and that’s what we at the Alzheimer’s Association hope to accomplish with programs like this one.”
“Alzheimer’s and Dementia Conversations: Listening to the Voices of the Black Community” program is free to attend. To register, visit https://alz-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Fhlh6y_cRfCmzdSRMzTvOA or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.