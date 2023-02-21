Mount Erie Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Black History Month during an event scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at 1152 Fairfield Ave.
Black history month is an annual observance originating in the U.S. where it is also known as African American history month. Started by Carter G. Woodson, a scholar who was dedicated to celebrating the historic contributions of Black people was instrumental in leading to the establishment of Black History Month during the month of February.
During the event, famous African Americans and their contributions to society and history will be portrayed by local youth.
Scheduled to participate are 4-year-old Alexiana Dolson as Simone Biles, Miah Walker as Serena Williams, Layla Allen as Ruby Bridges, Bryce Daniels as Muhammad Ali, Bobby Daniels as President Barack Obama, Devaughn Stallings as Stevie Wonder, Daisy McClain as Mary McLeod Bethune, Mason McClain as Malcolm X, Iyana Cummings as Sojourner Truth, Jayceona Smith as Shirley Chisholm, Jacoria Smith as Ida B. Wells.
Songs will be provided by singers Mehki and Mikkel Howard and Ethan Bullard.
Minister Marsha McWilson will celebrate the songs of freedom.
The program is free and open to the public. Dinner will be served.
For more information, call 716-285-2965.
