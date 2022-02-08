LOCKPORT — The Latter Rain Cathedral celebrated the beginning of Black History Month on Sunday during its service. On the walls were photographs of the church at different locations including the Kenan Center, Vine Street and Jackson Street, as well as pictures of the church’s bishops and former Pastor Don Chisholm Sr.. His son, Don Chisholm Jr., now serves the community as the church’s pastor.
The church has scheduled speakers for February Sundays to address the assembly. The first speaker was Anna Adjei-Barrett, a teacher at Lockport High School who spoke of the trauma of being Black, as well the truth that came from it.
Between poems and songs being performed by the church’s worship team, Adjei-Barrett asked her listeners to participate in a back-and-forth chant of “see-it, believe-it,” “name it, embrace it,” “live-it, transform-it” in regard to her truth.
“What’s trauma?” she asked. “Trauma is experience that causes harm. Sometimes physically, emotionally, psychologically, or a combination of all three. This is our truth. I will focus on truth today, because truth is not just what we are, truth is who we are. It is in our soul and it is etched in our DNA.”
Adjei-Barrett, who grew up in Ghana, a western-African nation, shared her truth as a young girl, “walking for miles” to find drinking water for her family. She also said her objective for speaking at the church was threefold.
“Number one, it is to empower us to see our truth,” she said. “Number two, it is to encourage us to name our truth, and finally to live our truth.”
Renee Cheatham introduced the celebration and gave a different take on the month-long focus on the Black community, which is celebrated in the U.S. and Canada during February. The month was proposed in 1969 at Kent State University and the first celebration occurred there the next year.
“I’m so happy everyone is here today, that you all came out to celebrate,” Cheatham said. “They call it Black History, but I call it American History, because that’s what it is, American History, and I’m just so grateful and happy today.”
Cheatham, a mother and Trustee on the Lockport School Board, said she hoped that the celebration would not end that day, but would extend across the community.
“I’m hoping that the youth here in the community, and those who are here, will start to really take an interest in their history,” she said. “In order to understand who you are are, you need to understand where you came from.”
Adjei-Barrett concluded by asking the crowd to open up the folded pieces of paper that had been passed out during her presentation. On the papers were varying themes on the power of truth. Living it, naming it and transforming it.
“I’d like you to share these affirmation to your neighbor in front of you, the neighbor behind you, the neighbors around you,” she said. “I want you to share it. There’s power in the truth.”
Future Black History Month speakers will present during the church’s weekly meeting at 10 a.m. each Sunday of February.
