Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA will kick off the holiday shopping season with its Black Friday celebration.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Friday and the day features:
• A DJ playing holiday favorites throughout the mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Exclusive Black Friday sales with savings on more than 200 designer brands
• Limited-time doorbusters and up to 70% off items at Coach
• A free holiday swag bag will be offered at Guest Services, while supplies last.
On Saturday, the Fashion Outlets will team up with the Salvation Army to host its third annual “Battle of the Bells” red kettle fundraising campaign from 6 to 7 p.m., right outside entrance six. The iconic Red Kettles will be set up within feet of each other and representatives from the participating organizations will be competing for the community’s donations, all hoping to claim the title of the 2021 Battle of the Bells Champion.
Be on the lookout for Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame inductee, Jazz Trumpeter Lewis Custode, alongside the Niagara Falls Peacemakers. Other teams competing include several costumed superheroes, the Town of Niagara Business and Professional Association, the Lewiston Kiwanis, and more. The funds raised at this event and the Red Kettles throughout Niagara Falls directly support the Salvation Army’s services in the Falls and the surrounding communities.
“This is always an exciting time of the year at the Fashion Outlets, especially as we look to become your one-stop holiday headquarters for everything you need this season,” said John Doran, general manager at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. “We’re optimistic that we’ll have more guests joining us in-person this year and we’re offering holiday hours to ensure that our guests can really enjoy that shopping experience going store to store as they find gifts for everyone on their lists.”
New this year, Canadian visitors can show their passport or driver’s license at Guest Services for a special welcome gift.
Fashion Outlets will be rolling out additional holiday promotions and events over the next few weeks leading up to the Christmas holiday.
Photos with Santa will be available from Dec. 3 until Dec. 24. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase. Make a reservation online and choose your visit preferred experience – socially distant or sit with Santa.
