Birth of penguin chicks celebrated in the Falls

The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating the successful hatching of a pair of Humbold penguin chicks.
The two chicks joined the existing colony of 14 adult Humboldt penguins at the attraction and represent the first penguin hatching at the aquarium since April 2006.
The aquarium's $3.5 million Penguin Coast exhibit is accredited by the Assocation of Zoos and Aquariums and serves as a restart breeding program for Humboldt penguins, which are a threatened species. Animal care staff hope to welcome additional chicks over the next several weeks as they continue to monitor the penguin colony.
The aquarium is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Humboldt Penguin Exhibit at the Aquarium of Niagara was an exciting addition to the aquarium expanding exhibits and increasing visitors,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “During this difficult time with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s great to receive some good news that the aquarium has bred its first new penguins achieving a significant and special milestone. The Aquarium of Niagara continues to grow as a premier tourist destination in Western New York with the jellyfish exhibit and future shark-ray touch tank attracting more children and families to enjoy the attractions and beauty of Niagara Falls and the entire region.”
Humboldt penguins are native to costal Peru and Chile and are threatened by human intrusions, invasive species, climate change as well as mining and quarrying for energy production. There are now fewer than 32,000 mature individuals in the wild. The AZA administers a Species Survival Plan (SSP) to ensure population sustainability across the accredited institutions currently equipped to care for Humboldt penguins. The incubation of eggs typically takes about 40-46 days; male and female penguins share incubation and chick rearing duties. Parents of the newly hatched chicks are Blanca (female) and PJ (male); sex of the chicks will be determined through a blood test.
The 3,500-square-foot Penguin Coast exhibit at the aquarium includes a 15,000-gallon pool, nesting areas, programming and interactive features, while providing a habitat for the colony to grow to more than 20 Humboldt penguins. The aquarium is one of only 20 facilities in the United States and Canada to house the threatened Humboldt penguin species.
"The birth of an animal is always cause for celebration, but we are especially pleased to make this announcement during these otherwise uncertain and difficult times." said Gary Siddall, executive director of the Aquarium of Niagara. “This is a huge occasion for our organization, and we are thrilled to be able to work with other AZA-accredited aquariums and zoos as we help ensure a bright and successful future for Humboldt penguins.”
The New York Power Authority provided $1.75 million to support the penguin project through its Western New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board, which uses earnings from the sale of unused hydropower from the Niagara Power Project to fund economic development projects in the region. Other funding included $300,000 from the WNY Regional Economic Development Council and $100,000 through Market New York in 2016
For more information about the Aquarium of Niagara, visit www.aquariumofniagara.org.
