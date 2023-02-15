Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. High 58F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 35F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.