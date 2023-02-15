North America’s only international birding festival, the 6th annual Birds on the Niagara will be held from Friday through Monday.
A collaboration of organizations, agencies, and individuals from both sides of the border, Birds on the Niagara is dedicated to promoting conservation and enjoyment of the Niagara River Globally Significant Important Bird Area and the Ramsar wetland of International Significance.
In addition to the birds, the event features presentations on a variety of conservation issues and initiatives in the corridor including Niagara River habitat improvements, the conservation of nature and birds, and social justice contexts with programs focusing on equity, diversity and inclusion in birding.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday with a meet and greet at Twin Petrels Seltzer Co. on Niagara Street in the City of Buffalo hosted by the Feminist Bird Club of Buffalo and Buffalo Women of Environmental Learning and Leadership.
On Saturday, guided outdoor walks are scheduled at sites including Niagara Falls State Park, Fort Niagara State Park, Aqua Lane Park, and participants can join a LGBTQ+ friendly walk at Buckhorn Island State Park. Indoor programs and presentations will take place at Burchfield Penny Art Center, and families are encouraged to join festivities at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve for bird games and walks for kids with the WNY Young Birders Club.
On Sunday, additional guided walks continue at sites including Stella Niagara Preserve, Niawanda Park, Seneca Bluffs Natural Habitat Park, and a walk at Beaver Island State Park with the Feminist Bird Club of Buffalo. Families can head over to Tifft Nature Preserve for bird games and a family bird walk.
On Monday, indoor programs and presentations take place at the Black Rock Harbor Center, and outdoor walks continue at Niagara Falls State Park and with Buffalo’s Black Birders at Unity Island Park.
Throughout the weekend the Western New York Welcome Center will serve as a central information hub. Other indoor programming partners include the Buffalo Museum of Science, Aquarium of Niagara, Bird Kingdom, and Niagara Parks School of Horticulture. Across the border, guided walks are scheduled for Canadian sites including Balls Falls Conservation Area, Niagara-on-the-Lake, and Dufferin Islands.
For a full schedule and registration info, visit the Birds on the Niagara website at birdniagara.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.