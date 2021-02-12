Birds on the Niagara going virtual this year

For two years, “Birds on the Niagara” was content as North America’s only international birding festival. Oh sure, 3,000 people or so attended and it was a great start, especially with visitors from Toronto, Ohio and points even further away.

That was then, this is now. This year, the audience has gone virtual because of the pandemic. The bad news: You can’t go for a guided walk and have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see that slaty-backed gull from Siberia to add to your life list. You have to go find it yourself. The good news: From the comfort of your couch, you can watch speakers, learn about birds and you don’t have to travel.

U.S. Event Chairperson Jay Burney said Tuesday 30,000 people have pre-registered for the event which is focused on the Niagara River Corridor as a Globally Significant Important Bird Area.

”We are building an ethic to be conservationists and protect that,” Burney explained.

Tom Kerr is naturalist with the Audubon Society. He is based at Beaver Meadow in North Java, Wyoming County.

Kerr will lead a virtual tour of Goat and Three Sisters islands.

“A lot of birds this time of year are only here in the winter time,” Kerr said, “20 different species of ducks and up to 17 species of gulls. Many of the birds are in their breeding plumage. What’s more Valentine’s than that?”

Marcie Jacklin is a member of the Fort Erie, Ontario-based Bert Miller Nature Club and is helping with the Canadian side of the festival. The pandemic has brought an important emphasis and psychological benefit for her.

“Birds make me happy,’ she said. “This has helped me more than anything through these times.”

Burney explained many people think ‘a seagull is a seagull is a seagull’ without realizing there are so many different kinds almost all of which can be seen in the lower Niagara Gorge during winter.

Kerr said it can be a bit of a challenge to help people understand the nuance of the gulls since the aforementioned slaty-back looks similar to a lesser black-backed gull.

“People from all over the northeast and Canada come here looking for that gull,” Kerr explained of the slaty. “Last year I helped a guy from Georgia try to find it.”

Jacklin is excited about the festival.

“The birds don’t have a border,” she said. “It depends on weather, boating and sometimes just what the birds want to do.”

Regionally, there is an amazing array, Jacklin said. For example, people from Toronto don’t often see the grey and white juncos we take for granted as they hop under our feeders. Without looking, in the spring migration season, many people would never experience the brightly colored neotropical warblers that frequent our area.

She said we are coming into an even more interesting time of the year because Lake Erie is icing over.

“We have gulls and ducks that can be found in the river because of open water and food. The fish get banged around in the falls and in the turbines and it’s a sushi buffet.”